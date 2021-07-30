Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report $606.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 488.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

HST traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 220,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,510. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,838,000 after acquiring an additional 329,460 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

