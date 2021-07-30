Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 86,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,510. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

