Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.28 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

