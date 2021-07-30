Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $272.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.85 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 127,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $10,153,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.