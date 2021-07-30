Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.