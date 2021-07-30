Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Howard Bancorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

