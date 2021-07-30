Hoylecohen LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

