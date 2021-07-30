Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSI opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

