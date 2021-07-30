Hoylecohen LLC Invests $843,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

