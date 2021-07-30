Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 5,117 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $110.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.