Hoylecohen LLC Sells 82 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $493.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.