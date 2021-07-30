HRT Financial LP Has $228,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

