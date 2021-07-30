HRT Financial LP Has $233,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

