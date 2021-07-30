HRT Financial LP Has $256,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $13.91 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

