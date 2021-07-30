HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Oriental Culture as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oriental Culture stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Oriental Culture Holding LTD has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

