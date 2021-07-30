HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

