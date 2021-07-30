HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $27.95

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $27.32. HSBC shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 19,050 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

