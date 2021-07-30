Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE HNP opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

