Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

