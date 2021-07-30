Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.05. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 1,006,634 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.0687815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

