Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,489 shares of company stock worth $304,459. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

