Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 211,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,721,352. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

