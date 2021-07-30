Hush Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.