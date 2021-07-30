iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.19.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.86. 238,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,270. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.54 and a 1-year high of C$72.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.