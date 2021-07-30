ICL Group Ltd (ICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

