iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 10% After Analyst Upgrade

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares were up 10% on Wednesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $21.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 3,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,109,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,421,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

