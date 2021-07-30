IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

