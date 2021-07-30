IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Gap Down to $226.13

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.13, but opened at $217.65. IDEX shares last traded at $219.95, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

