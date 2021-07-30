IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Down 4.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares were down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65. Approximately 374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IDT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

