Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.14. 28,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $182.54 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.