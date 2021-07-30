Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $492.18. 25,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.93. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Illumina by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
