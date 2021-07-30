Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $492.18. 25,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.93. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Illumina by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.