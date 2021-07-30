Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.89.

Illumina stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,080 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

