IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $559,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

