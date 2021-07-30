Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IEM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 483 ($6.31). The company had a trading volume of 517,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,830. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.55. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 332.50 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

