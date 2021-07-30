Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IEM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 483 ($6.31). The company had a trading volume of 517,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,830. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.55. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 332.50 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.
About Impax Environmental Markets
