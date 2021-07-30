Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

