IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). IMV posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 15,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,664. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.53. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

