Inchcape plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of INCH stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 850.50 ($11.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58). The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -23.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 794.31.

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

