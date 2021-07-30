Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

INFI stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

