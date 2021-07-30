Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

