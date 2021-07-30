Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.29

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $16.98. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 2,328 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.