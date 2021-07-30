Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Get Ames National alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ames National by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ames National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.