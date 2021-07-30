Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.