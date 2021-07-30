Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:FST opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

