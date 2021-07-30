Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,697.50 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$15,697.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$109,200.
TSE FTG opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.76 million and a PE ratio of 51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.
