Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,697.50 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$15,697.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$109,200.

TSE FTG opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.76 million and a PE ratio of 51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.