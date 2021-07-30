Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Purchases $134,455.62 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $849.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBFX. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

