Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $24,301.48 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $24,301.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,179.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

