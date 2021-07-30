Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 1,424,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

