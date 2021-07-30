Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,603,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

