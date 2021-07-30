Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
