Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $208,997.13 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $564,026.97.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41.

COUP stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $786,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 21.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.