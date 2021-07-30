Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,799,214.08 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -794.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.