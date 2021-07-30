Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Sells 3,824 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.32. 1,251,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,693. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

